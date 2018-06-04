Jack White isn’t the only one doing high school drop-ins. As Page Six reports, today SZA was inducted into the hall of fame at her high school, Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey. SZA graduated from Columbia in 2008. The school’s hall of fame also includes class of ’93 graduate Lauryn Hill.

SZA performed “The Weekend” for the ecstatic student body. She was even paraded around on somebody’s shoulders. She also gave a motivational speech about getting through high school, starting her career, believing in yourself, daydreaming and self-discovery, building friendships, and thriving after losing. “It starts with trusting yourself, even if people are telling you you’re too young to trust yourself,” she said.

The Grammy-nominee recently tweeted about injuring her voice, but the footage from today shows an optimistic, able-voiced SZA. Watch below.

A post shared by Sza Powers (@szapowers) on Jun 4, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

A post shared by CTRL IS FOREVER! (@ctrlszadelete) on Jun 4, 2018 at 9:47am PDT