A few months ago Jack White released Boarding House Reach, which my colleague Tom Breihan dubbed “the worst album that has ever borne the man’s name.” He’s since done a slew of appearances on late-night shows, played a song with Margo Price at her show in Nashville, and shared a bad Modern Lovers cover. Today he played for a crowd of high schoolers who may or may not know who he is.

Footage shows White surrounded by adolescents in front of Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, DC. He starts with the iconic bassline for “Seven Nation Army.” The kids recognize this one, probably from the same-tune “oh” chant that people sing at sporting events. They “oh” along while jumping and fist-pumping in a tight crowd closing in around White. Watch below.