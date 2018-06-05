Rich The Kid Fights With Lil Uzi Vert At Starbucks, Releases “Can’t Afford It” With Pusha-T

Lil Uzi Vert and Rich The Kid have been throwing shots at each other over the past few months. The beef solidified the other day, thanks to an altercation at a Philadelphia Starbucks on Saturday when they were both in town for the Roots Picnic.

Footage of the tiff shows Rich The Kid surrounded by security as Uzi approaches him. Yelling turns into shoving and friends attempt to hold them back. Apparently unfazed, Rich The Kid shared a new song today called “Can’t Afford It,” which features him and Pusha-T rapping about expensive things. Listen and watch footage of the fight below.

Lil Uzi pulls up on Rich The Kid & calls him out for the FADE pic.twitter.com/xs7B3OnRsZ — Trap Star ✨ (@TrapStarMusic__) June 3, 2018