San Fransisco punk outfit Spiritual Cramp are set to come out with their Police State EP this Friday, but you can stream it in advance today. It’s a hot and angry follow-up to their 2017 debut release Mass Hysteria. Frontman Michael Bingham, formerly of the post-punk band Creative Adult, manages to meld his deep, dragging voice with enough quick, pop tinges that every song becomes infectious.

We already heard the moody “I Feel Bad Bein’ Me” early last month with its chunky and mutated “London Calling” guitar line. The EP easily sticks to its punk roots, but “850 Bryant” stands out. It veers hard into politics; the title bears the address of San Fransisco’s Criminal Court. Intercut with audio recounting various police shootings and one quick call of, “Fuck the police!” the track has a rather beachy groove. Bingham’s voice coos and melts behind a thick, surfing guitar. It’s hard to sit still listening to this.

Stream the EP below.

Police State is out 6/8 via Deranged.