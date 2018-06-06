Morrissey: “I Only Eat Bread, Potatoes, Pasta, And Nuts”

In case you haven’t heard, Morrissey is a vegan — though don’t call him one: “I’m just me,” he says — and he loves to talk about his dietary habits. The last we heard from him on this subject was when he was defending Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey and those comments overshadowed other truly insane and diabolical statements he made like “I’ve never had a curry and I’ve never had a coffee. I’ve never wanted one and I’ve never been handed one” and “I’ve never had an onion. That would make me cry. It’s just too eye-crossing. I’m strictly bread and potatoes.”

Well, he has more to add. In a new interview, he lays out his diet explicitly: “I refuse to eat anything that had a mother, that’s obvious. I’ve always found food to be very difficult because I only eat bread, potatoes, pasta and nuts… all stodge. I can’t eat anything that has any flavour. I’ve never had a curry, or coffee, or garlic.”

Bread, potatoes, pasta, and nuts. That’s it for Morrissey!

“I’m absolutely hopeless when I’m handed a menu in a restaurant,” he continues. “I go directly to the Kiddie’s Meals. If I find baked beans then the night is a huge success. If you ever bring me out to dinner it’s important that you also bring a toaster.”

His latest interview, which was conducted over e-mail with a fan who wrote a nice review of his music, also gets into some of his other favorite topics, like insisting that he’s not racist and the current state of UK politics. “I don’t think the word ‘racist’ has any meaning any more, other than to say “you don’t agree with me, so you’re a racist,” he says.

He also continues to emphasize his support of the extremist right-wing For Britain party headed by Anne Marie Waters: “She is absolute leadership, she doesn’t read from a script, she believes in British heritage, freedom of speech, and she wants everyone in the UK to live under the same law.”

Morrissey also says that it was hard to select tracks for his upcoming Greatest Hits compilation, This Is Morrissey,: “It’s difficult to choose because so many of the songs are fantastic. The album is so full of life, and worthy questions, and great choruses, and quite playful. It’s a very underrated catalogue, but perhaps everyone feels this way about their own songs.”

