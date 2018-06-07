Mourn – “Doing It Right”

After the success of Mourn’s 2015 self-titled debut, which we named Album Of The Week when it came out and which landed them a spot on best new bands of 2015 list, the young Barcelona punk four-piece found themselves at an impasse. Although their profile was on the rise and they already had a new album ready to go, their Spanish label and management team was blocking the band from releasing it. Fortunately, they found a way to proceed, and we got 2016’s excellent Ha, Ha, He.

Next week, Mourn are coming back with another new album called Sorpresa Familia, and we’ve already heard two tracks from it, “Barcelona City Tour” and “Fun At The Geysers.” And today, they’ve shared a third, “Doing It Right,” which was originally written as a response to the strife with their former Spanish label.

“The song includes quotes from real emails sent to us and people working with us,” the band tells Consequence Of Sound. “We decided to take the craziest ones and transform them into a song. We also took things said to us in person and wrote them down to help form the story we lived. At that time we were going through a lot of bullshit and we needed to take it out in the least destructive way possible. And that is writing a song about it.”

Said quotes include: “A big investment for you,” “These number’s are normal,” “It’s our job,” “How strange you complain,” “We only want the best,” “Please be quiet,” “We’re gonna freeze your career,” and, of course, “We’re doing it right.” Listen below.

Sorpresa Familia is out 6/15 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.