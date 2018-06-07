Kanye West’s impulsiveness has, once again, gotten the best of him. As Pitchfork points out, the rapper seems to have updated the opening track on his latest album ye. A new line in “I Thought About Killing You” calls back to his controversial interview with TMZ. You know, the one where he said that slavery was a choice. Kanye raps at the 3:30 mark, “Sorry, but I chose not to be no slave,” a typical Kanye non-apology. It’s the 2018 version of the pardon he gave himself before interrupting the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to tell Taylor Swift that she didn’t deserve her award for Best Female Video. “I’ma let you finish, but I chose not to be a slave.”

Oddly enough, this edit only appears on the clean version of ye. Kanye foreshadowed this addition on at ye’s listening party in Wyoming; He told Big Boy that he had removed lines from the album about the TMZ interview. This sudden change of heart comes as no surprise, considering the changes he made to his previous album The Life Of Pablo. After its release, Kanye added a whole new song called “Saint Pablo” and replaced the original cut of “Wolves” with a completely different version. Listen to the updated “I Thought About Killing You” below.