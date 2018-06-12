Let’s Eat Grandma – “Ava”

There’s pain in Let’s Eat Grandma’s new song “Ava.” The fourth single off the British teen duo’s upcoming sophomore album I’m All Ears doesn’t have the usual loud, electro-pop flair of recent tracks “Falling Into Me” and “Hot Pink.” It’s gentle but still powerful.

“Ava” feels grounded in honesty and intimacy. And its sonic simplicity — just a piano and vocals — makes the track’s subject matter of mental health and struggle more striking, more prominent, more important.

In a recent press release, Jenny Hollingsworth said the song explores “the realization as you get older that some things are more complicated, and from the outside looking at a person you can’t always see how difficult some problems are to solve.” Listen below.

I’m All Ears is out 6/29 on Transgressive. Pre-order it here.