Let’s Eat Grandma – “Ava”

CREDIT: Yanjun Cheng

There’s pain in Let’s Eat Grandma’s new song “Ava.” The fourth single off the British teen duo’s upcoming sophomore album I’m All Ears doesn’t have the usual loud, electro-pop flair of recent tracks “Falling Into Me” and “Hot Pink.” It’s gentle but still powerful.

“Ava” feels grounded in honesty and intimacy. And its sonic simplicity — just a piano and vocals — makes the track’s subject matter of mental health and struggle more striking, more prominent, more important.

In a recent press release, Jenny Hollingsworth said the song explores “the realization as you get older that some things are more complicated, and from the outside looking at a person you can’t always see how difficult some problems are to solve.” Listen below.

I’m All Ears is out 6/29 on Transgressive. Pre-order it here.

Tags: Let's Eat Grandma