Watch Christine And The Queens Perform With Dâm-Funk On Fallon

Last month, Christine And The Queens released “Girlfriend,” the French pop singer’s first song since her debut album — which came out in 2014 and was re-released worldwide in 2015 — and she soon followed that up with a music video that featured a choreographed dance atop a skyscraper in construction. She brought that same tightly-knit dancing to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night for the song’s US television debut. She was joined by the song’s featured guest Dâm-Funk on keytar. Check out the performance below.