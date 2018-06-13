Watch Ryan Adams Do The Weather On Denver 7 News

Ryan Adams is headlining a show at Colorado’s historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre tomorrow night. Yesterday, Adams shared a jingle he made for Denver’s local ABC affiliate, presumably to promote the concert. It’s called “Denver 7 (Piece Of Heaven).” This follows “105.5 The Colorado Sound,” an ode to Colorado’s adult alternative radio station that he released a few weeks ago. Now, Adams has taken his promotional efforts — and/or love of Colorado — to the next level by acting as a guest weatherman for Denver 7 News.

Adams told the newscasters he was sitting at home with his three cats when he got the call to do the weather on Denver7. Tonight he wore a Batman shirt and sunglasses while presenting the forecast. “This is exactly as weird as I thought it would be,” he says. Watch below.