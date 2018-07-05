Bilge Rat – “Finger Nails”

Bilge Rat are a New Haven-based trio whose songs oscillate between lethargic and explosive. Last year, they put out a seriously good self-titled LP, a followup to their debut EP, Townie Garbage. Founded by vocalist/guitarist Mike Kusek and rounded out by drummer Quinn Pirie and bassist Michael Hammond (also of Ovlov), Bilge Rat are self-described as chamber-grunge — which makes sense considering their sprawling melodies and fuzzed out guitar-driven rock. Today, they’re sharing a new song, “Finger Nails,” which comes off of the upcoming record, Pal.

“Finger Nails” is a jittery track that divulges into twisted structures, zigzagging through rhythms and time signatures. A lot of the poeticism of Kusek’s lyrics and woozy vocal phrasing is juxtaposed against scuzzy guitar tones and stormy dynamics. It makes for a song that feels at times sleepy, and in other moments propulsive, but almost always urgent. It’ll keep you on your toes. It might crawl under your skin (in a good way). Listen to “Finger Nails” below.

TOUR DATES:

07/06 Bloomfield, CT @ Dennis House

07/10 New Haven, CT @ Never Get To Be Cool

07/20 New Haven, CT @ Three Sheets

08/02 Philly, PA @ The Catamaran

08/03 Richmond, VA @ My Noodle & Bar

08/04 Ashville, NC @ Fleetwoods On Haywood

08/05 Athens, GA @ World Famous

08/06 Chattanooga, TN @ JJ’s

08/07 Nashville, TN @ TBA

08/08 Knoxville, TN @ Bearden Beer Market

08/09 Harrisonburg, VA @ Crayola House

08/10 Washington, DC @ Paperhaus

08/11 Baltimore, MD @ TBA

08/18 New York, NY @ TBA

Pal will be out 8/3 via Bee Side Cassettes.