Phoebe Bridgers – “The Gold” (Manchester Orchestra Cover)

Since Phoebe Bridgers released her debut album, Stranger In The Alps, last year, she’s been busy. She’s covered Tom Petty in tribute, taken on a Christmas classic, and joined musicians on-stage for covers of Sheryl Crow and Gillian Welch.

Today, she’s released a studio recording of a cover of Manchester Orchestra’s “The Gold,” off the marquee emo rockers’ 2017 album A Black Mile To The Surface. Her version of the song sounds like tender resignation, turning a track that originally sounded like a match dropped in a forest into something more subtle and shifting. Listen to it and check out Bridgers’ upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/12 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

07/13 Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield +

07/14 Eugene, OR @ Hi Fi

07/16 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House+

07/18 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07/19 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

07/20 Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho

07/21 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

07/27 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

07/28 Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 Camden, NJ @ Xponential Music Festival

07/31 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

08/03 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

08/04 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC #

08/08 Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

08/10 Copenhagen, Denmark @ HAVEN Festival

08/11 Rees-Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Festival

08/12 Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain

08/14 Amsterdam, Holland @ Bitterzoet

08/15 Nijmegen, Holland @ Merleyn

08/16-18 Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/19 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

08/20 Bristol, UK @ Thekla

08/21 London, UK @ Scala

09/20 Hollywood, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium /

09/21 Hollywood, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium /

09/22 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl /

09/27 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center /

09/28 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion /

09/29-30 Forest Hills, NY @ The National Presents: There’s No Leaving NY

10/3 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

10/4 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s *

10/5 Santa Cruz, CA @ Coconut Grove *

10/7 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery *

+ supporting Sylvan Esso

/ supporting The National

# supporting American Football

* supporting Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band