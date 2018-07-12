Phoebe Bridgers – “The Gold” (Manchester Orchestra Cover)

Since Phoebe Bridgers released her debut album, Stranger In The Alps, last year, she’s been busy. She’s covered Tom Petty in tribute, taken on a Christmas classic, and joined musicians on-stage for covers of Sheryl Crow and Gillian Welch.
Today, she’s released a studio recording of a cover of Manchester Orchestra’s “The Gold,” off the marquee emo rockers’ 2017 album A Black Mile To The Surface. Her version of the song sounds like tender resignation, turning a track that originally sounded like a match dropped in a forest into something more subtle and shifting. Listen to it and check out Bridgers’ upcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
07/12 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
07/13 Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield +
07/14 Eugene, OR @ Hi Fi
07/16 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House+
07/18 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
07/19 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
07/20 Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho
07/21 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
07/27 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
07/28 Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/29 Camden, NJ @ Xponential Music Festival
07/31 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
08/03 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #
08/04 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC #
08/08 Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival
08/10 Copenhagen, Denmark @ HAVEN Festival
08/11 Rees-Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Festival
08/12 Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain
08/14 Amsterdam, Holland @ Bitterzoet
08/15 Nijmegen, Holland @ Merleyn
08/16-18 Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/19 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
08/20 Bristol, UK @ Thekla
08/21 London, UK @ Scala
09/20 Hollywood, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium /
09/21 Hollywood, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium /
09/22 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl /
09/27 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center /
09/28 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion /
09/29-30 Forest Hills, NY @ The National Presents: There’s No Leaving NY
10/3 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
10/4 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s *
10/5 Santa Cruz, CA @ Coconut Grove *
10/7 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery *
+ supporting Sylvan Esso
/ supporting The National
# supporting American Football
* supporting Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band