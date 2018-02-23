Watch Phoebe Bridgers, Soccer Mommy, & Conor Oberst Cover Sheryl Crow In Brooklyn

Phoebe Bridgers headlined Music Hall Of Williamsburg last night with opener Soccer Mommy. That’s a good bill! And it got even better when Conor Oberst showed up to help cover Sheryl Crow.

Wait, what? Yes, Bridgers’ buddy from Bright Eyes was on hand, and as Brooklyn Vegan points out, he joined her for a rousing rendition of “If It Makes You Happy” at the end of the encore. Soccer Mommy mastermind Sophie Allison participated, too, and a glorious time was had by all. See?

Crow is alive, but if she was dead we’re sure this would be enough to stop her from spinning in her grave.

To close the main set, Bridgers, Oberst, and Allison (who should really start a lawfirm together) also combined their powers for run through “Scott Street.” Watch that here:

Earlier in the night, Oberst also guested on “Would You Rather” — his Bridgers collab from her excellent debut album Stranger In The Alps — but we haven’t uncovered video evidence of that one yet.

The Bridgers/Soccer Mommy tour returns to MHOW tonight, so maybe this will all happen again?