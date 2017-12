Recent Best New Bands honoree Phoebe Bridgers released her debut album, Stranger In The Alps, a couple months ago, and today she’s shared a video for “Would You Rather,” the Conor Oberst duet that’s featured on it. It’s a live action/animated hybrid starring human-like figures with televisions for heads that both Bridgers and Oberst sing out of. Watch below.

Stranger In The Alps is out now via Dead Oceans.