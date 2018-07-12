Gorillaz Get Remixed By DJ Koze & Superorganism

A few weeks ago, Gorillaz released a new album, The Now Now, close on the heels of last year’s Humanz. The next proper single for the album is “Humility,” whose original version features George Benson. The song has just gotten two new remixes.

The first is courtesy of UK collective Superorganism, who released their debut album earlier this year. Their version comes attached to a new video directed by Jamie Hewlett that features Superorganism ringleader Orono alongside the animated Gorillaz members.

The second is from German dance producer DJ Koze, who also put out his own album, Knock Knock, in 2018.

Take a listen to both of them below.

The Now Now is out now.