Wild Pink – “Love Is Better”

Last year, we named Wild Pink one of the best new bands of 2017 on the strength of their self-titled debut album, and their forthcoming Yolk In The Fur is even better. On early songs “Lake Erie,” “There Is A Ledger,” and especially “Jewels Drossed In The Runoff,” the band’s understated indie-rock shifted toward expansive, War On Drugs-style heartland rock. New song “Love Is Better” follows the same trend, with John Ross’ Ben Gibbard-esque vocals riding shimmering guitars and pulsing synths straight into the starry sky. Listen below.

Yolk In The Fur is out 7/20 on Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.