Dirty Projectors – “I Feel Energy” (Feat. Amber Mark)

Tomorrow, Dave Longstreth is releasing the latest Dirty Projectors album, Lamp Lit Prose, which marks a return to a more collaborative spirit compared to last year’s self-titled, largely solo effort. We’ve heard “Break-Thru” and “That’s A Lifestyle” from it already, and today Longstreth is unveiling one final track before the album’s official release.

“I Feel Energy” features New York-based Artist To Watch Amber Mark, who released her own Conexão EP a few months ago. “I Feel Energy” is a skronking track about coming into the light after a dark depression. Longstreth and Mark duet throughout, Mark adapting to the band’s unconventional rhythms with ease. Listen to it below.

Lamp Lit Prose is out 7/12 via Domino.