Dirty Projectors – “That’s A Lifestyle” Video

“Break-Thru,” the lead single from Dirty Projectors’ new album Lamp Lit Prose, was polarizing to say the least. One thing we can all agree on is that the track’s chipper tone and kitchen-sink songwriting approach signified a marked change from last year’s self-titled album, a heavy meditation on Dave Longstreth’s breakup with former bandmate Amber Coffman.

Another Lamp Lit Prose single is out today, and it broadcasts further posi vibes. More than anything, “That’s A Lifestyle” flashes me back to Bitte Orca and Swing Lo Magellan, the pop-minded prog exercises that transformed Dirty Projectors from underground oddities to full-fledged indie rock stars. It’s a magnificently pretty guitar tapestry that never lets its complexity smother the pop appeal.

The track premieres today with an animated music video by Kitty Faingold featuring lots of living sculptures accented with Dirty Projectors iconography. Watch it below.

Lamp Lit Prose is out 7/13 on Domino. Pre-order it here.