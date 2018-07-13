Watch Smashing Pumpkins Cover “Stairway To Heaven” At Reunion Tour Kickoff

Last night, the Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their Shiny And Oh So Bright reunion tour properly in Glendale, Arizona, after a warm-up show last month in Los Angeles. The setlist featured a number of notable inclusions, including the first performance of Pisces Iscariot’s “Blew Away” since 2000, covers of David Bowie and Fleetwood Mac and “Baby Mine,” the song from Dumbo. They also debuted a cover of “Stairway To Heaven,” the classic from Led Zeppelin’s IV. Watch video of that below.

SETLIST:

“Disarm”

“Rocket”

“Siva”

“Rhinoceros”

“Space Oddity” (David Bowie cover)

“Drown”

“Zero”

“The Everlasting Gaze”

“Stand Inside Your Love”

“Thirty-Three”

“Eye”

“Soma”

“Blew Away”

“For Martha”

“To Sheila”

“Mayonaise”

“Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans”

“Landslide” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

“Tonight, Tonight”

“Stairway To Heaven” (Led Zeppelin cover)

“Cherub Rock”

“1979”

“Ava Adore”

“Try, Try, Try”

“The Beginning Is The End Is The Beginning”

“Hummer”

“Today”

“Bullet With Butterfly Wings”

“Muzzle”

“Solara”

“Baby Mine” (Dumbo cover)