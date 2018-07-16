Bully – “Guess There” Video

Snails are gross, alien creatures — tiny little primordial-ooze monsters that somehow share the planet with us. And yet the new video from scraggly Nashville grunge-pop stompers Bully asks us to empathize with one of them. And it actually succeeds which is how you know this is a good video.

Bully released their sophomore album Losing last year, and they’ve already made videos for early track like “Feel The Same” and “Running.” Their new video for the album track “Guess There” is easily the best one yet from the album, and that’s mostly because of how fucking weird it is. Directors Aleia Murawski and Samuel Copeland show us the life of a lonely suburban snail, and the entire clip seems to be told with real snail actors on extremely tiny sets.

In the clip, we see a snail living a squalid, solitary life. It shoots hoops, plays video games, eats pancakes and fish, and skateboards. It also has a pet of some sort — a hedgehog, maybe, or a hamster — that’s somehow much smaller than it is. And eventually, we see this snail reflecting on happier times. It’s oddly affecting! If there was an award for snail actors, this video would have it on lock. Watch it below.

Losing is out now on Sub Pop.