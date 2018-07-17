Wild Nothing – “Partners In Motion”

Jack Tatum’s dream-pop project Wild Nothing is gearing up to release Indigo, the follow-up to 2016’s Life Of Pause, in late August. We already heard the band’s synth-heavy lead single “Letting Go” last month, and today we’re getting “Partners In Motion.”

The track, in typical Wild Nothing fashion, thrusts frosty ’80s pop into the contemporary world of chillwave. It exists in a kind of metallic pastel swirl. Everything’s puffed up with air and there’s this excellent instrumental breakdown that’s vivid and jazzy and deep enough to drown in. Listen below via The Fader.

Indigo is out 8/31 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.