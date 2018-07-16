Torres – “Gracious Day”

The last we heard from Mackenzie Scott, who puts out music as Torres, was earlier this year when she said that she was dropped from 4AD for “not being commercially successful enough.” Her last release with the label was 2017’s Three Futures.

Today, she’s shared her first new song since then, a home-recorded track called “Gracious Day.” It starts with an extended voicemail intro before bleeding into an echo-y acoustic guitar and Scott’s tender vocals. “Gracious day, you moved in like a wave of quiet grace,” she sings. “No surprise, honey, I’m gonna love you all my life.” Listen to it below.

<a href="http://torrestorrestorres.bandcamp.com/track/gracious-day" target="_blank">Gracious Day by Torres</a>

“Gracious Day” is out now.