Death Cab For Cutie – “I Dreamt We Spoke Again”

Death Cab For Cutie are releasing a new album, Thank You For Today, in August. Last month, they shared its lead single, “Gold Rush,” and in the lead-up to the album, they’ve played new song “Summer Years” live and teased a different track called “Your Hurricane.”

Neither of those are the next song they’re sharing from the album, however. That honor goes to “I Dreamt We Spoke Again,” which also happens to be the opening track on Thank You For Today. Listen to it below.

Thank You For Today is out 8/17 via Atlantic.