Tirzah – “Devotion” (Feat. Coby Sey) Video

We just got a new Tirzah song, “Affection,” at the beginning of the week, and today we’re unexpectedly blessed with another one. This is the title track from Devotion, her upcoming debut full-length, and the London-based singer recruited Coby Sey, brother of Kwes, to duet with her on it.

It’s another woozy paean to the warmth of live, skittering beats and keys as Sey and Tirzah’s muffled vocals mix together in a gorgeous swirl. “I won’t make it hard for you to see/ I just want you to be true to me,” she sings. “I need all of your attention/ Sometimes I think that’s all I need/ But, most of all, I want your comfort for me.”

It comes attached to a hazy hangout video directed by Crack Stevens where Tirzah and company do karaoke in someone’s apartment as couples slip slowly into love all around them. Watch and listen below.

Devotion is out 8/10 via Domino. Pre-order it here.