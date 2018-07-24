Hear Yoko Ono’s “Warzone” From Her New Remakes Album

For her forthcoming album Warzone, Yoko Ono reimagines 13 of her songs, chosen from 20 albums released over the course of 50 years. The tracks are stripped down versions that focus on Ono’s vocals and her words of warning. Every Tuesday leading up to the LP’s October release date, Ono will share a new song. Today we hear the title track “Warzone.”

Gunshots and animal cries ring in her spoken word monologue.”Wake up / Out to kill,” her voice rises to a howl. “Warzone!” She expands on the song and album in a statement: “The world is so messed up. Things are very difficult for everybody. It’s a warzone that we are living in…I like to create things in a new way. Every day things change.” Listen below.

Side 1

01 “Warzone”

02 “Hell In Paradise”

03 “Now Or Never”

04 “Where Do We Go From Here”

05 “Woman Power”

06 “It’s Gonna Rain”

Side 2

07 “Why”

08 “Children Power”

09 “I Love All of Me”

10 “Teddy Bear”

11 “I’m Alive”

12 “I Love You Earth”

13 “Imagine”

Warzone is out 10/19 via Chimera Music, the label run by Sean Ono Lennon.