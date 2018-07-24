070 Shake – “Accusations”

Over the past few months, we have witnessed the glorious arrival of 070 Shake, the furiously talented 20-year-old singer/rapper from New Jersey. Shake recently joined the roster at G.O.O.D. Music, and she immediately established herself as a vital presence. She released her debut EP Glitter earlier this year, and she collaborated with Pusha-T soon after. But her biggest moment to date has probably been her howled, bruising verse from Kanye West’s “Ghost Town,” an appearance that had a whole lot of people debating how stoves work.

Today, Shake has come out with a new standalone song called “Accusations.” Shake may be a sing-rapper, but this isn’t really a rap song or an R&B one. Instead, it’s basically emo-trap, with Shake wailing out a titanically embittered chorus. It’s easy to imagine a song like this one inspiring huge, cathartic group singalongs.

There’s nothing smooth about a song like this one, and that’s what makes it exciting. Shake doesn’t sound polished or professional. She sounds like someone making music because it’s the only way she can purge herself of some heavy feelings. A song like this really hints at what Shake might be capable of achieving if she keeps honing this voice. Check it out below.

“Accusations” is out now at iTunes.