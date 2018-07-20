Pusha-T released his latest album, Daytona, back in May. It includes seven tracks, one of which is the moody “Santeria,” which features G.O.O.D. music’s exciting rising star 070 Shake.

Pusha-T and 070 Shake brought “Santeria” to the late night stage when they guested on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. The song’s a bit of a tricky choice for a TV performance since it deals in tragedy. Push wrote “Santeria” about the murder of his friend and road manager, De’Von “Day Day” Pickett, in 2015. “I had a road manager who had a young civilian mindset, who was church-going, and not in the mixes that I’m from or have known,” Push said in an interview about the song. “He brought a level of spirituality to my circle. He was good natured and good spirited. He was murdered. Random. We were not on the road.”

Keeping with the spiritual theme, author and New Age icon Deepak Chopra also guested on the show. Watch Pusha-T and 070 Shake’s low-lit, somber performance of “Santeria” below.

Daytona is out now via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.