Thin Lips’ sophomore album opens with a monologue about coming to terms with coming out: “Queer to me means boundary-pushing and love and community and relationship and chosen family.” It’s a brief, introspective respite before Chosen Family really kicks off, and once the album gets going it doesn’t take a second to breathe. Thin Lips’ songs are massive and constant, ever-shifting walls of hooks and riffs and Chrissy Tashjian’s incisive lyrics.

It’s a celebratory record, at least in that it feels like listening to the afterparty of a hard-won battle. It’s an album about community, first and foremost, and finding the people in this world that will always have your back. That’s buoyed by the list of guest appearances from musicians in and around the Philadelphia scene, from Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan and Joe Reinhart, who helped produced the album, from background vocals and instrumentals from Brendan Lukens, Kyle Pulley, and Zoe Reynolds.

We’ve heard two tracks from the album already — “A Song For Those Who Miss You All The Time” and “Gaslight Anthem (The Song Not The Band)” — and today you can stream the whole thing in its entirety. Listen to it below.

Chosen Family is out 7/27 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it physically or digitally.