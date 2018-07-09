Thin Lips – “Gaslight Anthem (The Song Not The Band)”

Last month, the Philadelphia crew Thin Lips announced their sophomore album, Chosen Family, with the anthemic “For Those Who Miss You All The Time.” It was an energetic and hooky first taste of the clear-eyed focus of their new LP, and today they’ve shared another single from it, “Gaslight Anthem (The Song Not The Band),” which is just as incisive.

It’s about trying to run away from your demons but being unable to get away fast enough and the hard life lessons that come with growing up. “A different town/ That’s where I had to move/ Had to go to get away from you,” Chrissy Tashjian sings in the second verse. “But I was bound, my words turned into poison/ Flipped on your tongue to convey disappointment.”

The song is full of stop-start rhythms and circuitous guitars. It features backing vocals from Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan, who co-produced the album alongside Joe Reinhart, and Modern Baseball’s Brendan Lukens and Kississippi’s Zoe Reynolds. Listen to it via BrooklynVegan below.

Chosen Family is out 7/27 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it physically or digitally.