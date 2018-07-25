Helena Deland – “Claudion”

Back in March we premiered Helena Deland’s lengthily titled EP From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II. Apparently just calling it Altogether Unaccompanied would have been too basic for the dreamy Montreal singer-songwriter. Her songs are pretty sophisticated, after all. Anyway, you will not be surprised to learn that her next release will bear the equally long and sequentially logical title From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. III & IV.

Deland’s first offering from that project is called “Claudion.” It begins with a bouncy dance-oriented keyboard riff and eventually expands into chamber-pop house music of a sort — or at least a dream choreographed in time with a heartbeat. As for the unconventional release structure alluded to in the titles of her releases, Deland explained in a press release, “The songs are to be considered as their own little things. They are part of something larger, yes, but they live on their own.”

Check out “Claudion” below.

From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. III & IV is out 10/19 on Luminelle Recordings. Pre-order it here.