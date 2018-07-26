Metric – “Dressed To Suppress” Video

Earlier this month, Metric released a new single called “Dark Saturday,” their first official release since 2015’s Pagans In Vegas. The track followed a year of solo material, projects, and collaborations from frontwoman Emily Haines. Today, Metric solidify their return, announcing their 7th LP with another new song, “Dressed To Suppress,” and an accompanying music video.

“Lyrically, the song explores the maze of conflicts we encounter in our attempts at finding and holding onto love; the absurd mating rituals we routinely perform; and the vast divide between the desires our appearances can imply and the way we actually feel inside,” Haines explained in a press release. “Sonically, it’s one of the most intense songs on the album. We’re already playing it live and it’s getting stronger every night. The contrast between the delicate, dreamy opening and the heavy riffs of the verse and chorus match the dramatic emotional shifts we all go through when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, the push and pull of retaining our own identities in love.”

Haines’ voice transforms from a whisper to hymn to snarl and back again. Guitars burn and cool accordingly. Its black-and-white music video was shot on an iPhone X by Justin Broadbent, and it shows Haines and her bandmates commanding their instruments.

The band is currently previewing music from the upcoming full-length while on tour with Smashing Pumpkins. Watch the video for “Dressed To Suppress” below.

Metric’s new album will be out 9/21.