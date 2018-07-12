Metric – “Dark Saturday”

It’s been almost three years since Metric’s last album, Pagans In Vegas, but there’s been plenty of activity in their world. Last year alone, frontwoman Emily Haines resurrected her solo backing band the Soft Skeleton for a new album called Choir Of The Mind, debuted her own fragrance, and rejoined the Canadian indie mega-group Broken Social Scene for their long-awaited comeback Hug Of Thunder. (We spoke to Haines about a lot of that stuff last September.)

Along the way, there were some rumblings specific to Metric. In March of last year, they unveiled a new song called “Come On, Angel” on The Strombo Show, and Haines entered 2018 with hints that she’d be returning her focus to Metric now that she was on the other side of Choir Of The Mind. The group had already announced a stint opening for the pseudo-reformed Smashing Pumpkins, and today they’ve finally shared some new music in the form of a single called “Dark Saturday.”

The track is their first official release since Pagans In Vegas, and it’s pretty far removed from that album aesthetically. Where Metric’s most recent full-length found them in very glossy, synth-dominated territory, “Dark Saturday” pivots back to a more guitar-driven sound, even opening with stuttering distortion as if issuing a statement of intent. And while there’s still no word on the next Metric album, one could imagine the swaggering rock of “Dark Saturday” as a logical inclusion in the band’s setlist during this Smashing Pumpkins tour. Check it out below.

“Dark Saturday” is out now.