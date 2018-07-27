Tinashe – “Throw A Fit”

Now that the much-delayed Joyride is finally out there, Tinashe’s wasting no time getting the ball rolling on her next project. She teased a new release called Nashe with a song called “Like I Used To” a couple weeks ago, and today the musician is sharing another new track, “Throw A Fit.”

Where that song was a wistful remembrance of a past relationship — rumored to be with NBA player Ben Simmons — this one’s more of a flexing banger. “I’m the shit/ I know I’m the shit/ Yeah, i’m super lit/ If you don’t buy me what i want, i’ma throw a fit,” Tinashe sings on it. Listen below.

“Throw A Fit” is out now.