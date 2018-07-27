Panorama’s First Night Cancelled Due To Weather

New York City’s weekend-long music festival Panorama was all set to get started this afternoon. Fans were already on the Randall’s Island grounds. But at the last minute, the festival’s organizers announced that they had to cancel today’s festivities because of “severe weather.”

Artists set to perform at tonight’s shows included the Weeknd, Migos, Father John Misty, the War On Drugs, Dua Lipa, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Yaeji. Once upon a time, a festival like this would’ve shuffled things around during the remaining days to make room for as many of the artists from the cancelled night as possible. But that kind of thing doesn’t seem to happen anymore, and most of those artists probably have other festival gigs lined up for the rest of the weekend. In any case, the festival plans to reopen for tomorrow night’s Janet Jackson/SZA/Gucci Mane/St. Vincent bill.

We are evacuating the island due to severe weather. Please exit the way you entered. Ferries and shuttles are running and the pedestrian bridge is open. Panorama has been cancelled for today and we will see you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jrzEf9V8oj — Panorama (@PanoramaNYC) July 27, 2018

You’re not going to believe this, but the fans already at Panorama were not very happy to learn the news: