Death Cab For Cutie – “Autumn Love”

This new Death Cab For Cutie album is sounding pretty good so far, huh? Between “Gold Rush” and “I Dreamt We Spoke Again,” the suddenly imminent Thank You For Today seems like it could be the best Death Cab record in a good long while. And the LP’s third advance single, out today, might be my favorite of the bunch.

Although it’s distinctly of recent vintage, “Autumn Love” leans into some of Death Cab’s best tendencies: richly layered walls of guitar, a Ben Gibbard hook so catchy you internalize it before your first listen is finished, a dynamic gradual build toward catharsis. “Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, this autumn love,” Gibbard sings. “Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, it’s not enough.”

When applied to the song itself, this reasoning holds: “Autumn Love” is quite satisfying, but it has me hungering for the rest of Thank You For Today sooner rather than later. Fortunately, with the album dropping just two weeks from now, we won’t have to wait long. In the meantime, hear “Autumn Love” below.

Thank You For Today is out 8/17 on Atlantic. Pre-order it here.