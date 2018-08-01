Rashida Jones Directing Quincy Jones Documentary For Netflix

Rashida Jones has directed a documentary about her father Quincy Jones that will premiere on Netflix on 9/21, as Variety reports. The streaming company just announced the existence of Quincy today. It’ll explore the legendary musician’s long and storied career, which includes a record-making 79 Grammy nominations and 27 wins.

“It’s rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation,” Rashida Jones said in a statement. “He is such a man of action and accomplishments, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honored to be able to share that with audiences all over the world.”

The film was co-directed by Alan Hicks. In a tweet, Quincy Jones said: “It absolutely makes my soul smile to announce that one of my INCREDIBLY TALENTED dauds, @iamrashidajones (& bro from another mo, Alan Hicks), co-directed QUINCY, the definitive doc about my journey.”

Quincy Jones made a lot of headlines earlier this year after a series of illuminating interviews in which he revealed he used to date Ivanka Trump and shared many, many crazy anecdotes from his long time in the music business.