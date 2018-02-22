Quincy Jones Apologizes For Being Awesome At Interviews

2018 has been pretty damn rough thus far, but one of the great treats we’ve had has been Quincy Jones’ not-giving-a-fuck period. In two long interviews — first with Chris Heath in GQ, then with David Marchese in New York — Jones has been spouting off all sorts of fascinating shit about his many decades in the entertainment business. He’s been talking slick and naming names: Marlon Brando had sex with Richard Pryor! Ray Charles shot heroin into his balls! Michael Jackson thought Prince was trying to do witchcraft on him! Jones himself used to date Ivanka Trump!

We will have to continue to delight in those two interviews, since there apparently won’t be any more. Jones seems to be regretting being too interesting in those interviews, letting the world hear too many awesome stories about one legend or another. In a new statement posted on Twitter, Jones writes that his daughters have taken him aside and told him he has to stop being so great at interviews.

On Twitter, Jones writes, “It’s apparent that ‘word-vomit’ & bad-mouthing is inexcusable… I am sorry to anyone whom my words offended & I’m especially sorry to my friends who are still here with me & to those who aren’t.” Here’s the full text of his statement:

As a representative for one of the billions of people on Earth who is not related to Quincy Jones or implicated in any way in those interviews, I would like to thank Jones for everything that he did say and to encourage him to reconsider. This is one of the few good things that we have. Talk your shit, sir.