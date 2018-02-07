Quincy Jones Says He Used To Date Ivanka Trump

Please, everyone: If you happen to see Quincy Jones on the street or at a restaurant, run up to him, ask him some questions, and record it on your phone. The 84-year-old music legend has apparently reached the point where he just absolutely does not give a fuck, and he’s letting the world hear all the batshit-insane stories that he’s amassed in a career that spans almost 70 years.

Last week, Jones was the subject of a great GQ feature full of beautifully absurd name-drops. And today, we get another gift: Vulture’s David Marchese, maybe the best celebrity interviewer currently working, has published a long Q&A with Jones. Topics include the Beatles (“the worst musicians in the world… no-playing motherfuckers”) and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen (“sings and plays just like Hendrix”). But the part of the interview that’s guaranteed to get the most press is the bit where Jones claims that he used to date Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the current President of the United States. Here’s that exchange:

MARCHESE: If you could snap your fingers and fix one problem in the country, what would it be? JONES: Racism. I’ve been watching it a long time — the ’30s to now. We’ve come a long way but we’ve got a long way to go. The South has always been fucked up, but you know where you stand. The racism in the North is disguised. You never know where you stand. That’s why what’s happening now is good, because people are saying they are racists who didn’t used to say it. Now we know. MARCHESE: What’s stirred everything up? Is it all about Trumpism? JONES: It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherfucker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know. MARCHESE: Wait, really? JONES: Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” I said, “No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker.” She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.

Just so you know: 12 years ago, Jones was 72, and Ivanka Trump was 24. But if you know anything about Jones’ dating habits, this all checks out. Do yourself a favor and read the full interview here.