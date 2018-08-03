Freddie Gibbs released his surprise mixtape, Freddie, back in June. Since then, the rapper debuted a new track called “Burn Rubber” and appeared on MF Doom and DJ Muggs’ song “Death Wish.” Today, Gibbs shared a new video for the Freddie track “Automatic,” which he created with Ben “Lambo” Lambert and Trevor Penick. Gibbs wrote the script.

The “Automatic” video finds Gibbs taking on a new persona he calls Uncle Fred. A press release describes him as a “cardigan-wearing, cognac-drinking elderly uncle that just wants to relive his younger days.” Uncle Fred is charged with taking care of his nephew, a young whippersnapper who initially has no desire to hang with an elderly man. As you can imagine, hijinks ensue. Watch below.