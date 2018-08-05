Late last month, Demi Lovato was hospitalized in LA for a reported opioid overdose. She has since been recovering. Today, she shared her first statement about the incident.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” the statement begins.

She also writes, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Read the full statement below.