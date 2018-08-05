Father John Misty released God’s Favorite Customer — one of the best albums of the year — in June. Yesterday, he performed at Historic Fort York in Toronto, where he brought out Jenny Lewis for the new LP’s title track. We’ve already seen him perform “Mr. Tillman” with the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus on the Tonight Show, “Please Don’t Die” with the Ulster Orchestra at Belfast’s Biggest Weekend festival, and “Hangout At The Gallows” at Primavera Sound. Watch his most recent performance with Lewis below.