Travis Scott released his star-studded new album Astroworld last week. Today, he shares the star-studded music video for the most star-studded track on the album, “Stop Trying To Be God,” which brings together Earth, Wind, & Fire’s Philip Bailey, James Blake, Kid Cudi, and Stevie Wonder. As it happens, Scott plays God in the Dave Meyers-directed video. It’s worth noting that Dave Meyers also directed Ariana Grande’s recent video for “God Is A Woman,” in which she plays God.

Scott obtains godliness after being engulfed in flames. Following that very casual incident, we find him among wreckage in gold-painted Kylie Jenner’s arms. He rides a fire-breathing dragon and baptizes people. His eyes shoot lasers and his face melts off. Then comes what my colleague Tom Breihan called “the prettiest things [he has] heard in recent memory.” James Blake’s angelic falsetto soars with Stevie Wonder’s harmonica as the camera pans to a luminous Jenner, now holding a baby goat. Watch below.

Love and thanks to everyone for the kind words regarding ‘Stop Trying To Be God’. @trvisXX is the glue. An honour to be part of one of the rides at Astroworld <3 — James Blake (@jamesblake) August 6, 2018

Astroworld is out now.