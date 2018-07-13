Ariana Grande debuted a new song off of her forthcoming album Sweetener last night. The track is called “God Is A Woman,” and it is her fiancé Pete Davidson’s favorite song on the LP in case you were wondering!

Today, Grande released a video to accompany the song directed by Dave Meyers. Grande enlisted Madonna to record a monologue for the clip, though she doesn’t appear in it. The video follows Grande as she moves through a series of landscapes acting as if she is god herself. It ends with Grande and a group of women painted on Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.

Sweetener will be out in August. We’ve already heard singles “No Tears Left To Cry” and “The Light Is Coming,” which features Nicki Minaj.

Check out the “God Is A Woman” video below.

Sweetener is out 8/17 on Republic.