Ariana Grande is getting ready to release her new album Sweetener in August. So far we’ve heard the dance-pop number “The Light Is Coming” and the now-inescapable “No Tears Left To Cry.” Today, Grande gives us “God Is A Woman.” She announced its “surprise” release yesterday at midnight, which is fairly last-minute for Grande who has been excitedly leaking details about the album for months.

In typical Grande fashion, she’s been responding to fan tweets and counting down the release of “God Is A Woman” all day on Twitter. Last month, she tweeted about the new song’s themes, responding to a fan’s request: “sexual female empowerment & how women are literally everything & the universe is inside of us tbh.” It’s her new fiancé Pete Davidson’s favorite song on the “bonkers” album, according to Davidson’s Instagram. Listen to Grande’s new single “God Is A Woman” below.

Sweetener is out 8/17 on Republic.