That famously cutting Morrissey wit! Apparently it’s not just Morrissey himself; it extends to the people in his camp, as well. This morning, on Morrissey’s Facebook page, his manager Peter Katsis, of Deckstar, has issued a statement decrying the British music publication N.M.E.. And the punchline would’ve made Katsis legendary if this was an elementary-school cafeteria.
Morrissey has, of course, been very much on his bullshit lately — endorsing far-right UK politicians, defending Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, connecting “the modern looney left” to Hitler. And he’s been especially vocal in his distaste of any music publication that takes him to task. NME recently ran a story on Morrissey’s politics, wondering if they’ll cost him his support among his tremendous American Latinx fanbase. The piece quotes a number of prominent Latinx Morrissey fans, as well as Dave Haslam, a former fan who organized a boycott of a Morrissey show in Manchester that ended up being cancelled. And Katsis is not having it.
In Katsis’ statement, he tars N.M.E. with the “fake news” brush, claims that it’s to blame for the end of its print edition, says that “they lie more than Donald Trump,” and finally quips that the title stands for “Now Mostly Excrement.” Here’s the full text of the statement:
The N.M.E. used to represent the underground.
Now they are becoming known as The Guardian of rock music.
They had to stop printing copies.
Not because no one buys magazines.
Print publications like Q Magazine and Kerrang! still exist, because they remember who they are.
But not N.M.E.
They forgot who they were.
And because they just aren’t cool anymore.
N.M.E. are also just full of shit.
And can’t even afford good writers to work for them.
They like to remind readers of all the past allegations of the year, despite their lack of any basis in fact, despite that they are just re-hashing stories over and over, old news, fake news, etc.
But they leave out their own old issues, of lawsuits lost, and legal battles that forced them to apologize to M in the past.
And they lie more than Donald Trump.
-N.M.E. asked no one from M’s camp for comment to their recent story.
-Haslam was never a Moz fan. He was a publicity hound who had a new book coming that no one cared about.
-We didn’t cancel our summer shows because of Haslam’s weak event, the protest that drew no people.
-Moz in not a racist.
None of M’s latino fans care about UK politics, but hell…..why not call them up and try and find a story where one doesn’t exist?
Not like they have anything real to write about……like music.
Because they don’t even know what music is anymore.
Basically all this points to the fact that writer(?) Bob Chiarito and his editors at N.M.E. have been relegated to meaninglessness.
Not really even worth writing about for this Facebook post.
We stand up for ourselves here, not because we give a shit anymore what these folks say…..
…..but to point out to the fans and music industry of the UK that they’ve changed their title.
Now N.M.E. stands for …….Now Mostly Excrement.
No longer of any value to the music community…. they have decided to be the TMZ of music news.
Good riddance. – PK