That famously cutting Morrissey wit! Apparently it’s not just Morrissey himself; it extends to the people in his camp, as well. This morning, on Morrissey’s Facebook page, his manager Peter Katsis, of Deckstar, has issued a statement decrying the British music publication N.M.E.. And the punchline would’ve made Katsis legendary if this was an elementary-school cafeteria.

Morrissey has, of course, been very much on his bullshit lately — endorsing far-right UK politicians, defending Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, connecting “the modern looney left” to Hitler. And he’s been especially vocal in his distaste of any music publication that takes him to task. NME recently ran a story on Morrissey’s politics, wondering if they’ll cost him his support among his tremendous American Latinx fanbase. The piece quotes a number of prominent Latinx Morrissey fans, as well as Dave Haslam, a former fan who organized a boycott of a Morrissey show in Manchester that ended up being cancelled. And Katsis is not having it.

In Katsis’ statement, he tars N.M.E. with the “fake news” brush, claims that it’s to blame for the end of its print edition, says that “they lie more than Donald Trump,” and finally quips that the title stands for “Now Mostly Excrement.” Here’s the full text of the statement: