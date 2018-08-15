Doe Paoro – “Over” Video

Back in 2012, singer songwriter Sonia Kreitzer aka Doe Paoro caught our eye as an Artist To Watch with her roomy style of alternative R&B and promising debut album, Slow To Love. Since then, she’s moved to LA, put out an EP recorded by Justin Vernon, and released a sophomore record called After on ANTI-. After flirting with an ‘80s pop vibe on her last album in 2015, Paoro has since shed the electronic layer and returned to her soulful sound on her new song, “Over,” off her forthcoming record called Soft Power.

The new track comes to us alongside some golden hour visuals set to a dusky LA backdrop. Clara Mouton’s video for “Over” questions the healing process as Kreitzer croons, “How long does it take?/ Will I get better?/ Now that I’m older, does it get easier to get over?”

It’s the perfect faded yellow accompaniment to Paoro’s new track, which recalls the rosy-tinted sound of ‘60s girl groups like the Shirelles and bears a strong resemblance to the vintage sound of Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain.” If you like Amy Winehouse, you’re probably going to love this track. The overall vibe of Paoro’s piano-driven balladry and smoky vocals is one that’s both nostalgic and fresh at the same time.

In a recent email, Kreitzer gave some background on the song and video’s genesis: “This video is a meditation on process. Boredom and necessity are both fertile conditions to welcome in the creative spirit. In the case of ‘Over,’ writing the song was my healing. In the video, creativity is also the salve for the protagonist.”

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Over”

02 “Cage Of Habits”

03 “Guilty”

04 “Loose Plans”

05 “Cruelty Of Nature”

06 “Second Door”

07 “Fading Into Black”

08 “The Projector”

09 “Together Apart”

10 “Roman”

11 “Walk Through The Fire”

12 “The Vine”

TOUR DATES:

11/24 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/26 – San Francisco , CA @ Café Du Nord

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Lola’s Room

11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theatre

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

12/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

12/03 – Austin, TX @ North Door

12/04 – Dallas, TX @ Dada

12/06 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

12/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

12/08 – Durnham, NC @ Pinhook

12/09 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin’ Java

12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

12/12 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Longue

12/14 – Findlay, OH @ Marathon Ctr. For the Perf. Arts

12/15 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE

12/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

12/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

12/20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Soft Power is out 10/19 on ANTI-. Pre-order it here.