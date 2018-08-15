Doe Paoro – “Over” Video

Back in 2012, singer songwriter Sonia Kreitzer aka Doe Paoro caught our eye as an Artist To Watch with her roomy style of alternative R&B and promising debut album, Slow To Love. Since then, she’s moved to LA, put out an EP recorded by Justin Vernon, and released a sophomore record called After on ANTI-. After flirting with an ‘80s pop vibe on her last album in 2015, Paoro has since shed the electronic layer and returned to her soulful sound on her new song, “Over,” off her forthcoming record called Soft Power.
The new track comes to us alongside some golden hour visuals set to a dusky LA backdrop. Clara Mouton’s video for “Over” questions the healing process as Kreitzer croons, “How long does it take?/ Will I get better?/ Now that I’m older, does it get easier to get over?”
It’s the perfect faded yellow accompaniment to Paoro’s new track, which recalls the rosy-tinted sound of ‘60s girl groups like the Shirelles and bears a strong resemblance to the vintage sound of Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain.” If you like Amy Winehouse, you’re probably going to love this track. The overall vibe of Paoro’s piano-driven balladry and smoky vocals is one that’s both nostalgic and fresh at the same time.
In a recent email, Kreitzer gave some background on the song and video’s genesis: “This video is a meditation on process. Boredom and necessity are both fertile conditions to welcome in the creative spirit. In the case of ‘Over,’ writing the song was my healing. In the video, creativity is also the salve for the protagonist.”
Listen and watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Over”
02 “Cage Of Habits”
03 “Guilty”
04 “Loose Plans”
05 “Cruelty Of Nature”
06 “Second Door”
07 “Fading Into Black”
08 “The Projector”
09 “Together Apart”
10 “Roman”
11 “Walk Through The Fire”
12 “The Vine”
TOUR DATES:
11/24 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
11/26 – San Francisco , CA @ Café Du Nord
11/27 – Portland, OR @ Lola’s Room
11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theatre
11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
12/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
12/03 – Austin, TX @ North Door
12/04 – Dallas, TX @ Dada
12/06 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement
12/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
12/08 – Durnham, NC @ Pinhook
12/09 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin’ Java
12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
12/12 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939
12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Longue
12/14 – Findlay, OH @ Marathon Ctr. For the Perf. Arts
12/15 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE
12/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
12/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
12/20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
Soft Power is out 10/19 on ANTI-. Pre-order it here.