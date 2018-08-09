Alt-rock trio Slothrust are gearing up to release The Pact, their follow-up to 2016’s Everyone Else. So far, we’ve heard the ’90s-indebted lead single “Peach” — which we named one of the five best songs of the week when it came out — and the fiery follow-up “Double Down.” Today, they share “Birthday Cake.”

The song has a weighted bounciness. Frontwoman Leah Wellbaum lends a heavy shrug to light, jovial strums: “But hey, I would sit on your birthday cake.” She tells Billboard, “Childhood really appeals to me, the way one’s inner child can look at the world with curiosity, as opposed to the hardness of adults.” Listen to “Birthday Cake” below.

The Pact is out 9/14 via Dangerbird. Pre-order it here.