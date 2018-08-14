FIDLAR – “Are You High?”

Los Angeles shit-kickers FIDLAR have been releasing a smattering of tracks over the last year, including covers of Nirvana and Pink Floyd and an original called “Alcohol.” It’s been three years since they put out their sophomore album, Too, which means they’re about on schedule for their next one, and today they’ve released a new track, “Are You High?”

It’s exactly the sort of sticky, high energy thrasher that the band has been putting out since they first started, with lyrics that are simple enough to scream along to. This one in particular goes “Hello/ Goodbye/ Are you high?” Pretty easy, right? Check it out, alongside some live footage of them performing it, below.