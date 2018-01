FIDLAR have new music in the works, but first they’re sharing their cover of a Nirvana classic. The LA party-rockers have begun 2018 with a raucous rendition of “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle” from In Utero. Fidlar’s version delivers all the feral aggression of the original but with a gang-vocal treatment on the chorus that reminds me of peak Black Lips. It’s a lot of fun, so listen below.