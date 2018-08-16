Christine And The Queens – “5 Dollars” Video

French pop singer Héloïse Letissier is getting ready to follow up her 2014 breakthrough Chaleur humaine with a new album called Chris. It’ll come in two versions, English and French, and we’ve already heard both versions of two new songs — the Dâm-Funk-featuring “Girlfriend“/”Damn, dis moi” and “Doesn’t Matter“/”Doesn’t Matter (voleur de soleil).” Today, she’s shared a third.

“5 Dollars” is a warm synthpop jam that, as of right now, is only available in its English format. And the song comes along with a video, once again directed by Colin Solal Cardo, that Letissier describes as “American Gigolo with a twist.” The clip finds her exercising, showering, putting in eye drops, and getting dressed in fetish gear and a sharp suit, dancing and singing all the while.

“The song is so tender, so disheveled. It’s dealing with some kind of love — the kind you can buy. It’s a literal interpretation. A note for a shag — how surprisingly soothing this can be!” Letissier tells Vogue. “The power ratio runs clear, like water in your hands; it becomes a pure gesture of love, of ultimate consent. The closet is segmented into two racks — suits and bondage. From there, I wouldn’t advise to conclude anything too drastic, since you’re glaring yourself, in an obscene fashion — voyeur. The hustler is also someone who allows you to project onto him or her, before disappearing to leave you alone with your phantasmes.”

Watch and listen below.

Chris is out 9/21 via Because Music.